Freezing rain warining for Cornwall area

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued its first Freezing Rain Warning of the season.

As of Wednesday night, Nov. 25, Environment Canada is warning to expect freezing rain in Cornwall and the surrounding area of Akwesasne and SD&G.

According to The Weather Network, a mix of rain and snow is expected Wednesday night turning to rain, and with rain continuing until Friday morning.

Temperatures throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning are expected to be around zero degrees Celsius before rising to the mid-single digits on Thursday.

“A band of freezing rain will move across Eastern Ontario tonight. The freezing rain will change over to plain rain or drizzle by Thursday morning as temperatures inch above the zero degree mark,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Ice accumulation may be up to 2 millimetres in some locations tonight.”