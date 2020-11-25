Freezing rain warining for Cornwall area

November 25, 2020 at 22 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Freezing rain warining for Cornwall area
TC Media file photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued its first Freezing Rain Warning of the season.

As of Wednesday night, Nov. 25, Environment Canada is warning to expect freezing rain in Cornwall and the surrounding area of Akwesasne and SD&G.

According to The Weather Network, a mix of rain and snow is expected Wednesday night turning to rain, and with rain continuing until Friday morning.

Temperatures throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning are expected to be around zero degrees Celsius before rising to the mid-single digits on Thursday.

“A band of freezing rain will move across Eastern Ontario tonight. The freezing rain will change over to plain rain or drizzle by Thursday morning as temperatures inch above the zero degree mark,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Ice accumulation may be up to 2 millimetres in some locations tonight.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPP food drive raises over 6.5K of food for local food banks
Regional News

OPP food drive raises over 6.5K of food for local food banks

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - On Nov. 14, 2020, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual "Stuff the cruiser…

South Dundas announces winners of second annual Awards of Excellence
Regional News

South Dundas announces winners of second annual Awards of Excellence

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - The Township of South Dundas announced on their social media on Tuesday, Nov.…