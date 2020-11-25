National Alert test today

November 25, 2020 at 12 h 04 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Canada’s National Alert Ready System will be tested today, Nov. 25.

The system will be tested via television, radio, and cell phones.

For the province of Ontario, the test will take place at 12:55 p.m.

“Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe,” reads a statement on the Alert Ready website.

Please do not call 9-1-1 about the Alert Ready test.

