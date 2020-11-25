OPP food drive raises over 6.5K of food for local food banks

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On Nov. 14, 2020, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Food Share/Banks. The SD&G Auxiliary unit was excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pulled together to help people in need.

From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the SD&G OPP, we thank everyone as the Food Drive was a huge success.

Dundas: Community Food Share

Foodland – Winchester

Laura’s Valu-Mart – Morrisburg

Mike Dean’s – Chesterville

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $2139.88

Food Items Collected =4028 lbs

Glengarry: Alexandria – Saint Vincent de Paul

Chartrand Your Independant Grocer – Alexandria

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $ 3013.56

Food Items Collected = 695 lbs

Stormont: Ingleside – Agape Centre

Ingleside Foodland

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $996.65

Food Items Collected = 1783 lbs

Amazing Results

Total Monetary Donations = $ 6150.88

Total Food Items = Approx. 6506 lbs