OPP food drive raises over 6.5K of food for local food banks

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On Nov. 14, 2020, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Food Share/Banks. The SD&G Auxiliary unit was excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pulled together to help people in need.
From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the SD&G OPP, we thank everyone as the Food Drive was a huge success.
Dundas: Community Food Share
Foodland – Winchester
Laura’s Valu-Mart – Morrisburg
Mike Dean’s – Chesterville
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $2139.88
Food Items Collected =4028 lbs
Glengarry: Alexandria – Saint Vincent de Paul
Chartrand Your Independant Grocer – Alexandria
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $ 3013.56
Food Items Collected = 695 lbs
Stormont: Ingleside – Agape Centre
Ingleside Foodland
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $996.65
Food Items Collected = 1783 lbs
Amazing Results
Total Monetary Donations = $ 6150.88
Total Food Items = Approx. 6506 lbs