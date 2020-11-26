Angelic support for the United Way

CORNWALL, Ontario – The 19th edition of the of Pommier Jewellers Christmas Angel are now available.

For the past 19 years, Pommier Jewellers has created Christmas Angels and sold them with the proceeds all going to support the United Way of Cornwall, SD&G, and Akwesasne.

The star features eight angels forming each of its points. In the heart of the medallion is the message “We’re all in this together,” a fitting message for 2020, and on the reverse are the details; that the medallion was produced by Pommier Jewellers for The United Way of Cornwall, SD&G, and Akwesasne.

Andre Pommier, owner of Pommier Jewellers said that being a United Way that supports the whole region is just one way that he has seen the organization grow over the years.

“The United Way of today understands that even $1 million wouldn’t meet all of the needs of the region,” he said, explaining that now, the United Way focuses on the impact of the money they raise during their fall campaign every year, rather than a dollar goal.

Pommier explained that he is grateful to be able to have supported the United Way over the past 19 years with the annual Christmas Angel and that the appreciation for the angel itself has grown year after year.

This year will see Pommier Jewellers provide the most angels than any other. Typically, Pommier produces and sells 500 angels, this year they have already ordered an additional 200. Each angel is $20 plus taxes with all proceeds going to the United Way.

“It just keeps growing and growing, people want to get their angels,” said Pommier.

Last year the campaign raised $5,000.

“I have got United Way tattooed on my heart,” Pommier said. “The United way is really a part of our community.