Man tries to cash someone else’s cheque

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Richard Nadon, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on November 24th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on August 27th, 2020, the man deposited a cheque that did not belong to him into his bank account, obtaining a quantity of money. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 24th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 51 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.