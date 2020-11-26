New ServiceOntario location opening Monday in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – A new ServiceOntario location will be opening at 691 Brookdale Ave., Unit F, on Monday, Nov. 30.

This new location will replace the one formerly operated by the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce that closed earlier this year when the Chamber divested itself of management of the centre.

This new location will offer driver and vehicle licensing, health card, and photo card services, however, ServiceOntario is asking people to stay home where possible and take advantage of their online services.

The new ServiceOntario Location will operate 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.