Cornwall asks residents to help Curb Hunger

November 27, 2020 at 11 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall asks residents to help Curb Hunger
Pictured from left-to-right are Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement, Agape Center Executive Director Lisa Duprau, Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church, Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Ducet, Cornwall Square Administrative Assistant Natasha Lafave, Acting Cornwall Waste Management Supervisor David Kuhn, and Julie Leroux of the Salvation Army at the Cornwall Square Curb Hunger drop off location (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is asking residents to help Curb Hunger this year by leaving out non-perishable foods from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The foods should be things like canned food, peanut butter, pasta, etc. and should be left out on the morning of a resident’s normal garbage collection day, in a separate bag, and clearly marked as a food donation.

“The pandemic has increased the gap between those who have, and those who don’t have,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

“If there is a way we can help out and give strength to our neighbours then we should do that,” she added.

The donation bags will be collected by city staff. The bags should not be left out overnight.

Those who would rather not leave their donation out on the curb can drop it off instead at the Cornwall Square, which has setup a Christmas sleigh as a drop off location in the food court.

“The Cornwall Square saw what the City was doing and wanted to help anyway we could,” said Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Doucet.

The donations will be split between the Agapè Centre, Salvation Army, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“The Agapè Centre is grateful for the support we get from the City,” said Agapè Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau.

“It is really all about the people who need help,” said Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church.

