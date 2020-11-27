Cornwall asks residents to help Curb Hunger

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is asking residents to help Curb Hunger this year by leaving out non-perishable foods from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The foods should be things like canned food, peanut butter, pasta, etc. and should be left out on the morning of a resident’s normal garbage collection day, in a separate bag, and clearly marked as a food donation.

“The pandemic has increased the gap between those who have, and those who don’t have,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

“If there is a way we can help out and give strength to our neighbours then we should do that,” she added.

The donation bags will be collected by city staff. The bags should not be left out overnight.

Those who would rather not leave their donation out on the curb can drop it off instead at the Cornwall Square, which has setup a Christmas sleigh as a drop off location in the food court.

“The Cornwall Square saw what the City was doing and wanted to help anyway we could,” said Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Doucet.

The donations will be split between the Agapè Centre, Salvation Army, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“The Agapè Centre is grateful for the support we get from the City,” said Agapè Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau.

“It is really all about the people who need help,” said Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church.