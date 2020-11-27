Cornwall man arrested for sexual assault of daughter

SEXUAL ASSAULT, SEXUAL INTERFERENCE, INCEST, SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 25th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Sexual assault x 4

· Sexual interference x 4

· Incest x 4

· Sexual exploitation of a person with a disability x 4

It is alleged between 2011 and 2013, the man sexually assaulted his daughter who was under the age of 16. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 25th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 9th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FRAUD UNDER $5000, THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Lisa-Ann Noel, 43, of Long Sault and Kayla Primeau, 26, of Cornwall, were both arrested on November 25th, 2020 and charged with three counts of theft under $5000. Lisa-Ann Noel was also charged with four counts of fraud under $5000 and Kayla Primeau was charged with one count of fraud under $5000. It is alleged throughout May 2020, the women attended a Ninth Street business and changed the price tags on items they were purchasing. It is further alleged the women selected merchandise and left the store, making no attempt to pay for the items as they left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 25th, 2020, both women attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on November 25th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by his curfew. It is alleged on the night of November 25th, 2020, the youth had left this residence, despite his curfew, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, police located the youth and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.