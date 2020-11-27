Cornwall man facing 23 charges after drug bust

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation, on November 20th, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division, executed a drug warrant at a First Street residence.

During the search, police located a quantity of purple fentanyl, bear spray, a machete, stolen property, as well as a quantity of Canadian currency. As a result of the investigation, reasonable and probable grounds existed for the arrest of 38-year-old, Jason Myre, of Cornwall.

On November 26th, 2020, the man was located at a William Street residence, at which time a second drug warrant was executed and police further located a quantity of purple fentanyl, cocaine, illicit cannabis, bear spray, crossbow, knives, ammunition, as well as a quantity of Canadian and American currency.

The combined total of the drugs and currency seized from both investigations is estimated to be over $26,000.

During the investigation on November 26th, 2020, Jason Myre was taken into custody and charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2 (purple fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

· Traffic in a Schedule I substance (purple fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis)

· Possession of illicit cannabis

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 6

· Breach of prohibition order

· Breach of probation x 8 (for possessing weapons and failing to keep the peace)

The man was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

The CPS is continuing to actively combat drug trafficking within the city of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.