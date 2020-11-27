COVID-19 Education & Enforcement Campaign coming to EOHU region

November 27, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 48 min on November 27, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) confirmed on Friday that a multi-Ministry task force will be coming to the area to educate and enforce regulations related to COVID-19 at local businesses.

“During the visits, officers will provide business owners with assessments and guidance on how to operate safely during the pandemic and comply with public health requirements in the Reopening Ontario Act,” reads a statement from the EOHU. “Under the province’s new COVID-19 Response Framework, certain businesses and establishments are required to develop a COVID-19 safety plan for their workplace. Officers will be asking employers to produce their safety plans and will provide feedback and direction on them.”

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU said that enforcement and education was an ongoing effort in the region.

“EOHU public health staff, in collaboration with local enforcement partners, having been working diligently with businesses in our region to help ensure they can operate safely and protect their workers and customers,” he said. “We know that many businesses have made enormous efforts, but some still need assistance. We’re pleased that the provincial campaign coming in early December will provide added support.”

