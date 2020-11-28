RRCA Accepting Tree Seedling Orders for Spring 2021

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is now accepting tree seedling orders for your spring 2021 tree planting projects! Whether you are looking to plant a windbreak, attract wildlife, or simply add to your existing landscape, the RRCA has you covered.

Landowners can choose from a variety of conifers such as white spruce and white pine, and deciduous trees such as black walnut and maples.  Native shrubs include serviceberry, black chokeberry, among many more. Tree and shrub seedlings range from $0.95/seedling to $3.25/seedling.  Thanks to a partnership with Forests Ontario, the RRCA is currently offering a $0.25/seedling discount on tree orders.

“Trees provide many important ecological, economic, social, and cultural benefits; they filter the air we breathe, clean the water we drink, and add resiliency to natural disasters such as flooding,” says Jessica Herrington, RRCA Environmental Technician.  “The RRCA is proud to have planted 1 million trees to date and plans to add an additional 40,000 trees to the area next year.”

The RRCA also offers a variety of forestry services to assist landowners with their tree planting projects. Those looking to plant over 500 trees can take advantage of the RRCA’s full-service program.

“Landowners interested in our tree planting services can meet with our staff for a free consultation.  We can prepare a custom site plan to ensure the best seedling survival, prepare the site, order and plant trees, and more,” adds Herrington.  Landowners that enroll in the RRCA’s full-service tree planting program qualify for cost savings of up to $1.70/tree.

Visit rrca.on.ca to download a tree order form and for more information on the RRCA’s Forestry Services and incentive programs.  For more information, contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.

