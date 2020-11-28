SLIDESHOW: Cornwall Christmas Parade

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Santa Claus Parade, like all events, had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 28 the Cornwall Santa Claus Parade was a drive thru experience this year.

With over a dozen floats set up at the Cornwall Civic Complex east parking lot, the event ran from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Leclerc, Parade of Nations, the Optimist Club, the City of Cornwall, and of course Santa Claus had floats represented in the parade. The Optimist Club was collecting letters to Santa, Leclerc was handing out tasty treats, and the City of Cornwall was handing out swim passes and candy canes.

For the event, Cornwall Transit offered free fares starting at 3 p.m. and had a decorated bus carrying passengers through the parade.