Positive COVID-19 case at Tagwi

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) confirmed on Sunday evening, Nov. 29 that an individual at Tagwi Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” reads the statement from the UCDSB. “No change to the school schedule or daily operations are required.”

The UCDSB did not disclose if the individual was a staff member or a student.