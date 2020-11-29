St. Lawrence College ends 2020 by looking ahead

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) will begin its annual holiday shut down of main operations beginning Monday, December 21,2020 and will reopen on Monday, January 4, 2021. The shutdown does not mean everything at the college stops, however most services and departments close and access to campus buildings is restricted.

The College has confirmed that any students living in residence who prefer or need to stay over the holiday will be accommodated in one of its three residences. This is a process the college has followed for years, and with the pandemic, now will include any students who wish to minimize their travel, or who cannot travel home due to travel restrictions. Any student leaving Canada for the holiday break will be required to comply with the Government of Canada’s quarantine requirements upon their return.

The College can now welcome eligible international students currently studying overseas, to come study at one of its three campuses as its COVID-19 readiness plan was recently approved by the Government of Canada, and Government of Ontario. The plan confirms how the College will manage the mandatory supervised 14-day quarantine period for students entering Canada. For more details, please refer to the media release: https://www.stlawrencecollege.ca/news/2020/dli/.

Looking ahead to January, SLC will continue its winter semester with a blend of on campus and alternate/virtual program delivery. Details have begun to be shared with all students, faculty, and staff. And updates can be found on the college website. The College expects the same number of students to be studying on campus in January, which is somewhere between 20-25 per cent of the total student population, ie., Kingston 4170 students, Brockville 653, Cornwall 1104.

“I appreciate how our students and employees are working respectfully within the guidelines and requirements of public health for coming to campus,” said SLC President and CEO, Glenn Vollebregt. “We’re all looking forward to the much-needed upcoming break and I hope everyone can find time to recharge and reflect as we end this year that has been like no other. I am confident the new year and upcoming winter semester will be a rewarding one for our students and that we will continue to see inspirational growth and connection within our shared communities.”