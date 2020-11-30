Man charged with domestic assault damages police cruiser, holding cell

DOMESTIC – Assault with a weapon

(SOUTH STORMONT,ON) – On November 26, 2020 shortly after 8:30 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in South Stormont Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted his wife with a weapon. Once in custody the accused male damaged a Police cruiser and caused damage to the cell at the Long Sault OPP Detachment.

A 50-year-old male accused of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault with a weapon CC sec. 267(a)

– Mischief Under $5000 CC sec. 430(4) – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on January 12, 2021.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED

(SOUTH DUNDAS, ON) On November 23, 2020 shortly before 6:00 p.m. SD&G officers from the OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Sullivan Road in South Dundas Township.

Further Investigation revealed that the adult driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Mathew KELLY, aged 28, from South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs CC – sec.320.14(1)(a)

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus CC – sec 320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg January 5, 2021.

DOMESTIC – Assault with a weapon

(SOUTH DUNDAS,ON) – On November 24, 2020 shortly before 12:30 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in South Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted his ex-wife with a weapon.

A 42-year-old male accused of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault with a weapon CC sec. 267(a)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on February 23, 2021.