November 30, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 45 min on November 30, 2020
Square launches new indoor market

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Square has launched an indoor market for community artisans and other vendors.

Located on the first floor of the mall, the Square has transformed two adjacent store spaces into an indoor market with stalls for vendors to rent.

“Cornwall Square is a proud part of the community and we are trying to support the community and our small business owners as much as we can,” said Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Doucet told Choose Cornwall. “The turnout for the marketplace has exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled that it has been so well received.”

To ensure that vendors and their customers are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic plastic barriers provide space between each stall.

“The concept of The Square Marketplace builds upon the success of the this summer’s Pop-Up Shop program which invited merchants to display their wares in decorated shipping containers located outdoors on the Cornwall Square property facing Pitt Street,” reads a statement from Choose Cornwall.

Choose Cornwall asked Reneé Gadbois of Driftwood Candle Co., one of the first vendors to use the space what she thought of the initiative.

“Having the opportunity to be in the mall and be available in-person for people to see our products is huge for our community,” said Gadbois. “One of the major advantages to buying local products is the high-quality product and service, which is harder to show online.”

