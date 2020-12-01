Former South Stormont Mayor passes away

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that former Mayor Jim Bancroft has passed away. He was 75-years-old.

Bancroft had spent 30 years in municipal politics before retiring in 2018 at the end of his term as Mayor of South Stormont. He later withdrew from a race for school board trustee citing health issues.

Bancroft was first elected to municipal politics in 1985 as a councillor in Osnabruck Township, which preceded the Township of South Stormont prior to amalgamation in 1998. He then served as Reeve, then Mayor of the Tonwship of South Stormont from 2000 until 2006 before returning again as mayor in the 2014 election.

Bancroft also served as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G twice the first time in 1997 and then again in 2017.

“Council and Staff are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Bancroft, former Councillor, Reeve / Mayor. Flags at Township buildings will fly at half mast in memory of Mayor Bancroft. Our Thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family during this difficult time,” reads a statement from the Township of South Stormont.