Man arrested for domestic assault, forceible confinement, breach

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 27th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Domestic assault

· Forcible confinement

· Breach of undertaking x 4 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend and attending her residence)

It is alleged on November 27th, 2020, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions, and an altercation ensued. The man further assaulted the woman and would not allow her to get out of her vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 27th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on November 27th, 2020, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Tanya Cousineau, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on November 27th, 2020 and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged on November 27th, 2020, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman kicked a police officer with intent to avoid arrest. An investigation ensued and the woman was taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on November 27th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on November 27th, 2020, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 3, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Elizabeth Allikas, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on November 27th, 2020 and charged with three counts of traffic in a Schedule I substance (purple fentanyl), as well as breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged between October and November, the woman had been trafficking purple fentanyl in the city of Cornwall and an investigation ensued. On November 27th, 2020 police located the woman and took her into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 5th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Samantha MacIntyre, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on November 28th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, possession of a Schedule I substance, being purple fentanyl, as well as breach of undertaking for having contact with anyone known to use illicit drugs. It is alleged on November 12th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 28th, 2020, while investigating an unrelated matter, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, at which time she was found to be in possession of a quantity of purple fentanyl. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 28th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and mischief under $5000. It is alleged earlier in November, the man caused various damages to his mother’s residence and further took a quantity of money from her on November 27th. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 28th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Stephane Deguire, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on November 29th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on October 26th, 2020 and November 12th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 29th, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man was located. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 29th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000 and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with his mother, the man damaged a door in her residence and made threats to harm her. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Marc Pharand, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on November 29th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000, resist peace officer, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on November 29th, 2020, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and he assaulted him. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on November 29th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting her ex-girlfriend. It is alleged between October and November, the woman contacted her ex-girlfriend, despite the conditions of her undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On November 29th, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Blair Barkhouse, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on November 29th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on October 28th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 29th, 2020 the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 139 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.