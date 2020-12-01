South Glengarry man appointed to the Order of Canada

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Lancaster resident Dr. Robin Poole has been awarded the Order of Canada.

Poole is one of 114 new appointees to the Order of Canada that were announced by the Governor General that were announced on Friday, Nov. 27.

Born in England, and getting his doctorate at the University of Reading, Poole’s life work is centered around the study of arthritis. Particularly, Poole developed biomarkers to identify osteoarthritis.

These biomarkers helped identify individuals with active osteoarthritis in clinical trials. Poole explained that these biomarkers are present in an individual’s cartilage, blood, and urine.

The bulk of this work was done through McGill University out of a lab that Poole was hired to build at the Shriner’s Hospital in Montreal.

“When I started, we didn’t understand how arthritis was created,” Poole said. “We didn’t have any drugs to stop osteoarthritis, we still don’t but we are getting there.”

Poole said he was honoured to be recognized for his accomplishments in his chosen field of study.

“Canada gave me an opportunity to do my work, and I’m incredibly honoured to get an award for my work in Canada,” he said.

Poole moved to Canada in 1977 and stepped down from his position at the laboratory in Montreal in 2005.

He still lives in South Lancaster close to the water and near Cooper Marsh. Poole has become involved in the local science and conservation community in the region, being both the fundraising chair for the Conservators of Cooper Marsh and sitting on the board of the St. Lawrence River Institute.

Poole remains involved with the field of osteoarthritis, maintaining contact with several former students and colleagues in Canada, the UK, and the United States.