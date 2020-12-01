Viscount Alexander teacher publishes children’s book

CORNWALL, Ontario – Viscount Alexander Public School kindergarten teacher Erin Lee has published a new book entitled Maggie the Magnificent.

The book features a student with the magic power to grant wishes to hear classmates.

Lee wrote the book in 2017, but was initially rejected by several publishing companies. Lee persevered though and her manuscript was eventually accepted by Pen It Publications, which is based in the United States.

Pen It Publications also enjoyed the sketches Lee had made for the story and asked her to illustrate the book as well.

“I did not give up,” Lee explained. “I always told myself that no matter how long it would take, I would be an author.”

The book went on sale in October and was quickly well received. Maggie the Magnificent ranked number one in Amazon’s Children’s Books First Day of School category and number three in the Drama and Theatre category for Children’s Books.

“Maggie the Magnificent is about believing in yourself. I want my students to know that they are capable of anything if they just try their best. We are all different, and we all have different strengths. Sometimes, if we just face our fears, we surprise ourselves,” said Lee.

Lee has plans to grow the character she’s created in Maggie the Magnificent including by having a classroom activity where her students will write Christmas cards to Maggie and she will write back. Lee is also planning to publish a second book in Spring 2021.

“We are very proud of Erin’s hard work here at Viscount Alexander,” said Viscount Alexander Principal Michael Deighton. “She had this dream and she conquered it. Her colleagues and students are inspired by her determination.”