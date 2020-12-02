CPS reminds residents to drive sober

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is launching its final traffic initiative of the year, shifting our focus to impaired driving for the holiday season. Motorists are being warned to “stay off our naughty list” and plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home.

“No matter the time of year, impaired driving by drugs and alcohol is illegal,” said Constable Patrick Depratto of the Traffic Unit. “Our officers want to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely, which is why we are increasing our enforcement efforts this holiday season.”

Motorists can expect to see several RIDE programs occurring, where officers will be strictly enforcing impaired driving laws, as well as other alcohol or drug-related offences. These RIDE programs are made possible by grant funding received from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Crashes involving alcohol or drugs are a leading criminal cause of death in Canada. Impaired driving is an entirely preventable and socially unacceptable crime. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs and need a ride home, call a sober friend, take a taxi or public transportation, but please do not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

If you suspect someone is operating a motor vehicle while impaired, please report the vehicle to police by calling 9-1-1.

Enhancing traffic safety is a major objective within the CPS Strategic Plan. As such, monthly safety initiatives have been developed to keep the public informed and promote safer roadways and bike paths. These initiatives will be carried out by the Traffic Unit, as well as Community Patrol Officers.