Lalonde returns for fifth term as CDSBEO Chair

KEMPTVILLE, Ontario – Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) Chair Todd Lalonde was acclaimed this week to once again return as Chair for a fifth term.

Lalonde has been a member of the CDSBEO as a trustee for 15 years.

“I would like to thank my fellow trustees for their continued support, faith, and trust. I know that we have a long road ahead of us, and we will have to work hard as a team as we continue to face new and unprecedented challenges,” Lalonde said. “I would like to thank Mr. Eamer for his dedication in his role as Vice-Chair over the last few years, and I would like to extend my congratulations to Trustee Wilson in her new role. We thank our administrators, teachers and support staff for all of the work that they do in our schools and our classrooms. We must continue to be united in our respective roles in education, to ensure the success of our students.”

Prescott-Russell County Trustee Sue Wilson will be taking over as Vice-Chair from Ron Eamer.

“I am very grateful to have been elected to the position of Vice-Chair, and I thank my fellow trustees for their support,” Wilson said. “I truly look forward to taking on this new role. We share our gifts so that we can provide the tools that our students need to succeed. Our board has been recognized time and time again for our leadership, and this is due to the hard work of our staff. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you very much for your dedication, it is beyond expectation.”

The 2018-2022 CDSBEO Board of Trustees are:

Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County

Ron Eamer – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Todd Lalonde – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township

Robin Reil, – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County

Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties

Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties

Kennah Delage – Catholic Student Trustee, 2020-2021

Julia Vo – Associate Catholic Student Trustee, 2020-2021