New fREe store at landfill

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is offering a new service at its landfill at 2590 Cornwall Centre Rd.

Dubbed the fREe Store, residents can drop off their gently used items and pick up items that others have left there.

“We see so many items being discarded at the landfill that are in ‘like new’ condition and have lots of life left in them. Our goal is to divert these items away from the landfill make the valued items available to our residents to pick up for free,” said Dave Kuhn, Acting Waste Management Supervisor. “As the program grows in popularity we’re hoping to offer a wide range of items from housewares for new families starting out to building materials for those backyard projects.”

These items could include gently used furniture, clothes, or extra usable renovation materials. These items can be dropped off or picked up at a sea-can setup at the landfill and all items for the fREe Store must be reusable.

The Cornwall landfill is reaching the end of its life cycle and the cost to close it is estimated at $36 million. The City hopes that this program will help extend the life of the landfill.

In terms of how much can be dropped off or taken from the fREe Store, the City is asking residents to use common sense and be respectful.

“Pick up only what you need, and drop off only what can be reused. Staff will be on site to manage the fREe store,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

Those with any more questions are asked to call the Waste Management Division at 613-937-1777.