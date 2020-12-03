Teen charged with theft

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 1st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged on November 30th, the youth took a bicycle belonging to someone known to him without their permission. It is further alleged on November 30th, the youth had left his residence, despite the conditions of his curfew. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 1st, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

TAKE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT, THEFT UNDER $5000 X 2

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 1st, 2020 and charged with take motor vehicle without consent, as well as two counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged on December 1st, 2020, the man took a vehicle belonging to his grandmother, without her permission, as well as removed her purse and her phones. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 2nd, 2020 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, being cocaine. He was also charged with three counts of breach of release order for contacting his ex-girlfriend, being within 200 metres of any place she is, as well as attending her residence. It is alleged on December 2nd, 2020, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Shane Marleau, 44, of Cornwall was arrested on December 2nd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on August 13th, 2020, the man took a package from a St. Felix Street residence without permission and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 2nd, 2020 police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 40 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.