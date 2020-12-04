Agapè Centre launches $10,000 “Help Us End Hunger” fundraising draw

CORNWALL, Ontario – Agapè Centre is holding a draw for $10,000 to help raise funds for their food bank and soup kitchen.

The Agapè Centre is selling tickets for the draw at $20 and there are only 3,000 tickets available.

“The community’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic has been overwhelming. Your donations during the first half of 2020 helped us serve a growing number of people in our food bank,” said Lisa Duprau, executive director of the Agapè Centre.

The draw for the $10,000 prize will take place on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to draw this ticket the week before Christmas – one lucky winner will have a very memorable holiday,” said Maurice Dupelle, chair of the board of the Agapè Centre. “The proceeds from this fundraiser will help us continue to serve the people most in need in our community.”

Tickets are available at the following locations:

New For You thrift store – 40 Fifth St W

Your Credit Union – 321 Second St W

The Pop Shoppe – 101 Emma Ave

Rurban Brewing – 412 Cumberland St

Blooms – 410 Cumberland St

Lola’s Pub – 616 Pitt St

Kings and Little Ones – 231 Pitt St

Rendez Vous Bar – 1213 Pitt St

To learn more about the Agapè Centre, visit www.agapecentre.ca or call 613-938-9297. The Agapè Centre states that tickets are going fast.