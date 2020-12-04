Cornwall Police charge “Freedom” march organizers

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) announced on Friday, Dec. 4, that they had laid provincial offences charges against two of the organizers of an anti-mask rally, dubbed a “Freedom March” by organizers, that took place on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The two individuals are facing the following charges:

· Fail to comply with a continued Section 7.0.2, contrary to Re-Opening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020- O.Reg 364/20 – Rules for areas in Stage 3, Section 10(1)(a)

· Hosted/organized a public event where the number of people in attendance exceeds the number permitted under the continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to Re-Opening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020- O.Reg 364/20 – Rules for areas in Stage 3, Section 10.1(1)(a)

Violators of public gathering limits under the Section 7.0.2 order can face fines of up to $10,000.

CPS did not name which organizers of the march were being charged.