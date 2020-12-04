Gray’s Creek sparkles!

December 4, 2020 at 20 h 25 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Gray’s Creek sparkles!

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Holiday Sparkle drive through event is now under way at Gray’s Creek.

Premiering on Thursday, Dec. 3, the event has proven popular, with reservations for the free drive through quickly filling up.

Holiday Sparkle features thousands of lights and Christmas displays throughout the Gray’s Creek main drag.

Some of the displays were created by event sponsors and local organizations including Cornwall Tourism, Big Catch Communications, the Cornwall Wildcats, CMAH and Bounce Back, Emard Lumber, South Glengarry, and more.

The event itself was made possible through a partnership between the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), the Social Development Council, the experienCity Project, and sponsors, some of whom are mentioned above.

The event runs Thursday to Sunday, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Dec. 20.

The event does require that a free ticket be reserved for admission, with organizers explaining they wanted to be able to control the flow of traffic.

For more information about the event, visit holidaysparkle.ca

