UCDSB Chair and Vice-Chair acclaimed for another year

BROCKVILLE, Ontario – Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Chair John McAllister and Vice Chair William MacPherson were both acclaimed back to their positions for a third year at a meeting of the Board on Dec. 2.

McAllister has been a trustee with the UCDSB since 2010, and MacPherson since

“I am humbled, and I thank you for your confidence. But, really, it’s not about me,” said Chair McAllister. “It’s about our students who are trying to learn under unusual and difficult times. It’s about our parents and families who are struggling under unusual and difficult times. It’s about our school staff that are trying to educate our students under unusual and difficult times. It’s about our senior staff and you, trustees, trying to exercise our commitment under unusual and difficult times.”