Jingle Box great gift that supports local

CORNWALL, Ontario – Add a little jingle to your gift giving with a Jingle Box, a new program out just in time for the holidays!
Cornwall Economic Development is partnering with dozens of local businesses in the creation of unique gift boxes called Jingle Boxes. Jingle Boxes will be available at participating merchants starting this weekend.
The Jingle Box is a decorated gable box filled with items to meet the fondest dreams of that special person on your shopping list. As a special Merry Cornwall surprise, each Jingle Box comes with a complimentary bottle of local maple syrup, along with a couple of other goodies from the Economic Development team.
“Picking up a Jingle Box is a great way to shop locally and support our small independent merchants,” says Bob Peters, Division Manager of Cornwall Economic Development. “We are very happy with how quickly this campaign came together, and how positive the reaction has been.”
Each box will be unique to, and available exclusively at, each participating store. Prices range from $42 to $150. At the current time, there are 29 participants:
Relax Renew Refresh Box – $100
- Above and Beyond
- 1-hour relaxation massage, manicure, pedicure, gift card, & more!
The Rock Box – $60
- Bud’s Records
- One large rock band t-shirt, two $15 gift cards, two band patches, four music pins, & more!
The Game On! Box – $150
- Coleman’s Mod & Repair
- One Nintendo Switch game and controller, & more!
Brew Me a Cuppa Box – $50
- Cristill Rock
- Teapigs tea, Teapigs cold brew, coffee card, 2 boxes of Mother Parkers coffee K-cups, & more!
Crush Lane Box – $100
- Crush Lane
- Sterling Silver Charm Necklace, Cozy Winter Scarf, Genuine Leather Animal Print Hand Sani Key Chain, Vintage Earrings
Superhero Box – $50
- Fantasy Realm
- Comic books, figures, buttons, & more!
Canadian Invasion Box – $45
- Floral Expressions
- Maple candies, chocolate, tea, candle, mittens, & more!
Light Up the Season Box – $75
- Flowers Cornwall
- Gift certificate, candles, funky socks, ornament, & more!
Get Poppin’ Box -$50
- Happy Popcorn Co.
- 2 bags of Gourmet Popcorn, Boylan’s Soda, Peace by Chocolate Sliders, assorted candy, a Gift Card, & more!
Spiritual Cleansing Box – $50
- Healing Wishes
- Crystals, Himalayan salt tea light holder, smudging products & more!
Games & Goodies Box – $70
- Kid’s Korner
- A selection of several games for the entire family to enjoy! & more!
The Bearded Man Gift Box – $50
- Kings and Little Ones
- Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Heavy Hand Cream, Lip Balm, Beard Brush & more!
Kingslea Style Box – $80
- The Kingslea
- Men’s version – Socks, grooming products, wallet & more!
- Women’s – Socks, jewelry, accessories, wallet & more!
The 2020 Canadian Care Box – $60
- Life’s Little Pleasures
- Bath Intensions bath steamers, Ground Soup soap, moisturizing lip balm, essential oil spray, sassy (but not too sassy) stemless wine glass. All local &/or Canadian made! & more!
Sugar and Spice Box – $55
- The Local Fill
- Dry ingredients for pumpkin spice cake, bento box, baking spoon, recipe card, Swedish towel, hand cream, & more
The Lovelee Box – $80
- Love & Lee
- Soy Wax Candle from Illume, headband or satin scrunchie, gold reusable straws, a pair of statement earrings, sugar blossom hand lotion from Illume, $15 gift certificate & more!
Guitar Players Gift Box – $50
- Melody Music
- Fender polish cloth, Polish, Dunlop Strings, gift card & more!
The Holiday Charcuterie Box – $68
- Mi Cocina
- Variety of meat, cheese, cookies, salsa and chips, Rurban Craft Beer, & more!
The Bee Box – $75
- Mrs. B’s Gifts and Home Decor
- Naked Bee lotion, Candle, Mug, Hot chocolate, gift card & more!
Shoot & Score Box – $85
- Play It Again Sports
- Hockey tape, laces, puck, skate sharpening card, and hockey hat & more!
Sparkling Angel Box – $100
- Pommier Jewellers
- Pommier mug and chocolates, Pommier watch, Sanitizer, 100 gift card, pair of S/S earrings, 1 past Angel ornament
Self Love Box – $75
- Pure Organic Spa
- Organic shampoo/conditioner, candle, facial, chocolate, coupon & more!
Sweet Reads Box – $50
- Red Cart Books
- Gift card and sweet treats from Marrow and Spice & more!
Be of Good Snack, and Cheers Box – $42
- Rurban
- 6 assorted craft beer, Rurban glass, Mi Cocina Chips & Salsa & more!
Simply Be Merry Box -$55
- Simply Jennifer
- T shirts, Bag of Coffee, Mug, Tea Bags, Gift Card, Surprise Recipe card & more!
Shine Bright Box – $56
- Studio 101
- Young Again Kevin Murphy treatment oil, UPI nail polish, lip-gloss & more!
Tee Box – $100
- Summerheights Golf Links
- Summerheights Golf Links Value Card, special golf surprise & more!
Nutrition, Comfort & Joy Box – $50
- Total Cyclery
- Butt’R Chamois cream, GU gels, Nuun drink mix tablets & more!
Jingle Boxes are available for a limited time, while quantities last. The contents of the Jingle Box may vary. Please check with the merchant for complete details.
Jingle Box has been organized by Cornwall Economic Development, in cooperation with Team Cornwall and supported by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.