Jingle Box great gift that supports local

CORNWALL, Ontario – Add a little jingle to your gift giving with a Jingle Box, a new program out just in time for the holidays!

Cornwall Economic Development is partnering with dozens of local businesses in the creation of unique gift boxes called Jingle Boxes. Jingle Boxes will be available at participating merchants starting this weekend.

The Jingle Box is a decorated gable box filled with items to meet the fondest dreams of that special person on your shopping list. As a special Merry Cornwall surprise, each Jingle Box comes with a complimentary bottle of local maple syrup, along with a couple of other goodies from the Economic Development team.

“Picking up a Jingle Box is a great way to shop locally and support our small independent merchants,” says Bob Peters, Division Manager of Cornwall Economic Development. “We are very happy with how quickly this campaign came together, and how positive the reaction has been.”

Each box will be unique to, and available exclusively at, each participating store. Prices range from $42 to $150. At the current time, there are 29 participants:

Relax Renew Refresh Box – $100

Above and Beyond

1-hour relaxation massage, manicure, pedicure, gift card, & more!

The Rock Box – $60

Bud’s Records

One large rock band t-shirt, two $15 gift cards, two band patches, four music pins, & more!

The Game On! Box – $150

Coleman’s Mod & Repair

One Nintendo Switch game and controller, & more!

Brew Me a Cuppa Box – $50

Cristill Rock

Teapigs tea, Teapigs cold brew, coffee card, 2 boxes of Mother Parkers coffee K-cups, & more!

Crush Lane Box – $100

Crush Lane

Sterling Silver Charm Necklace, Cozy Winter Scarf, Genuine Leather Animal Print Hand Sani Key Chain, Vintage Earrings

Superhero Box – $50

Fantasy Realm

Comic books, figures, buttons, & more!

Canadian Invasion Box – $45

Floral Expressions

Maple candies, chocolate, tea, candle, mittens, & more!

Light Up the Season Box – $75

Flowers Cornwall

Gift certificate, candles, funky socks, ornament, & more!

Get Poppin’ Box -$50

Happy Popcorn Co.

2 bags of Gourmet Popcorn, Boylan’s Soda, Peace by Chocolate Sliders, assorted candy, a Gift Card, & more!

Spiritual Cleansing Box – $50

Healing Wishes

Crystals, Himalayan salt tea light holder, smudging products & more!

Games & Goodies Box – $70

Kid’s Korner

A selection of several games for the entire family to enjoy! & more!

The Bearded Man Gift Box – $50

Kings and Little Ones

Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Heavy Hand Cream, Lip Balm, Beard Brush & more!

Kingslea Style Box – $80

The Kingslea

Men’s version – Socks, grooming products, wallet & more!

Women’s – Socks, jewelry, accessories, wallet & more!

The 2020 Canadian Care Box – $60

Life’s Little Pleasures

Bath Intensions bath steamers, Ground Soup soap, moisturizing lip balm, essential oil spray, sassy (but not too sassy) stemless wine glass. All local &/or Canadian made! & more!

Sugar and Spice Box – $55

The Local Fill

Dry ingredients for pumpkin spice cake, bento box, baking spoon, recipe card, Swedish towel, hand cream, & more

The Lovelee Box – $80

Love & Lee

Soy Wax Candle from Illume, headband or satin scrunchie, gold reusable straws, a pair of statement earrings, sugar blossom hand lotion from Illume, $15 gift certificate & more!

Guitar Players Gift Box – $50

Melody Music

Fender polish cloth, Polish, Dunlop Strings, gift card & more!

The Holiday Charcuterie Box – $68

Mi Cocina

Variety of meat, cheese, cookies, salsa and chips, Rurban Craft Beer, & more!

The Bee Box – $75

Mrs. B’s Gifts and Home Decor

Naked Bee lotion, Candle, Mug, Hot chocolate, gift card & more!

Shoot & Score Box – $85

Play It Again Sports

Hockey tape, laces, puck, skate sharpening card, and hockey hat & more!

Sparkling Angel Box – $100

Pommier Jewellers

Pommier mug and chocolates, Pommier watch, Sanitizer, 100 gift card, pair of S/S earrings, 1 past Angel ornament

Self Love Box – $75

Pure Organic Spa

Organic shampoo/conditioner, candle, facial, chocolate, coupon & more!

Sweet Reads Box – $50

Red Cart Books

Gift card and sweet treats from Marrow and Spice & more!

Be of Good Snack, and Cheers Box – $42

Rurban

6 assorted craft beer, Rurban glass, Mi Cocina Chips & Salsa & more!

Simply Be Merry Box -$55

Simply Jennifer

T shirts, Bag of Coffee, Mug, Tea Bags, Gift Card, Surprise Recipe card & more!

Shine Bright Box – $56

Studio 101

Young Again Kevin Murphy treatment oil, UPI nail polish, lip-gloss & more!

Tee Box – $100

Summerheights Golf Links

Summerheights Golf Links Value Card, special golf surprise & more!

Nutrition, Comfort & Joy Box – $50

Total Cyclery

Butt’R Chamois cream, GU gels, Nuun drink mix tablets & more!

Jingle Boxes are available for a limited time, while quantities last. The contents of the Jingle Box may vary. Please check with the merchant for complete details.

Jingle Box has been organized by Cornwall Economic Development, in cooperation with Team Cornwall and supported by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.