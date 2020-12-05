Man charged with arson in domestic violence case

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On December 3, 2020 at approximately 4:28 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a fire at residence on Stampville Road in South Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had set fire to a vehicle causing it to burn. The accused then fled the area. SD&G OPP officer with the assistance of the OPP Canine unit later located the accused at a residence. Further information revealed the accused had been harassing his ex-girlfriend prior to this incident. The South Dundas Fire Services attended to extinguish the fire.

A 51-year-old of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Arson – damage to own Property CC sec. 434.1

– Criminal Harassment – threatening conduct CC sec. 264(2)(d)

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on December 4, 2020.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca