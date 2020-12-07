Cornwall and Area Discount Book turns 30

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Discount Book is back for its 30th year with a new look.

This year the Discount Book will be square and pocket size, but do not let the small size fool you, it is still packed with savings.

Featuring 26 local businesses and $2,000 in savings it is a Christmas gift that could be the right fit for anyone.

Beyond the savings, the Discount Book also supports a good cause. This is the fifth year where proceeds from the book will be going to support Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

“I would like to thank all the participating businesses because without them, we wouldn’t be able to support Hospice,” said Barry Pierotti of the Cornwall and Area Discount Book.

The book is available at Jean Coutu, Play it Again Sports, and most participating stores. For more information please email cadb@hotmail.com.