Lights of Hope shines at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre

December 7, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 06 min on December 7, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Since 1989, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) has held their annual Lights of Hope campaign fundraiser, which supports the non-profit organization and their residents.

Usually, a tree lighting ceremony would take place indoors at the SJCCC, this year however that was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff at SJCCC still wanted to hold a ceremony to brighten the lives of their residents, many of whom have been under increased isolation because of social distancing and visiting rules that have implemented this year.

On Dec. 1, staff gathered residents indoors around the windows around the SJCCC’s three courtyards. Hot chocolate and treats were handed out and with a touch of a button, the courtyards were lit up with beautiful Christmas lights. The event was a welcome surprise for the residents.

“Because this Christmas season will be a lot quieter around the Centre due to Covid restrictions, we thought we’d do something a little different and spread a little bit of extra Christmas Cheer. A big thanks to Canadian Tire Cornwall for helping us make this possible,” said Christie Hollingsworth of the SJCCC.

