Akwesasne police seize $600K worth of marijuana

December 8, 2020 at 13 h 46 min
By Nick Seebruch
Photo of packaged marijuana from AMPS.

AKWESASNE – On December 3, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Joint Investigation Team and Akwesasne Mohawk Police intercepted a vehicle on Cornwall Island Road; a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cannabis and the arrest of two male subjects.

As a result of the investigation, the possible suspect vehicle was observed by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police and a stop was initiated where both occupants were arrested.
The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 212 pounds of packaged cannabis believed to be destined for the United States.
Investigators located a truck filled with garbage bags containing smaller individually packaging of cannabis bud, each bag had different markings indicating a higher content level of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a chemical responsible for most cannabis psychological effects.
Police arrested and charged two persons with the following:
· Possession for the purpose of transporting cannabis with the purpose of sale.
· Possession of currency obtained by crime.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as a resident of Summerstown Ontario, the passenger of Cornwall, Ontario, both were subsequently released to appear in Cornwall Provincial Court at a later date.
The total value of the marihuana seized is estimated at approximately $600,000.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service received investigative assistance from Cornwall Community Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Cornwall Regional Task Force members.
