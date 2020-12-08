Curb Hunger collects 2.3K lbs of food for local food banks

Pictured from left-to-right are Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement, Agape Center Executive Director Lisa Duprau, Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church, Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Ducet, Cornwall Square Administrative Assistant Natasha Lafave, Acting Cornwall Waste Management Supervisor David Kuhn, and Julie Leroux of the Salvation Army at the Cornwall Square Curb Hunger drop off location (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has wrapped up its first Curb Hunger initiative, and announced that over 2,000 pounds of food was collected for local food banks.

On Nov. 27, the City announced that the following week would mark the start of its Curb Hunger campaign, a new initiative this year encouraging residents to leave non-perishable food donations out on their garbage and recycling collection day.

“The pandemic has increased the gap between those who have, and those who don’t have,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

“If there is a way we can help out and give strength to our neighbours then we should do that,” she added.

The collections were picked up for one week, with donations split equally between the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Agapè Centre, and the Salvation Army.

“The Agapè Centre is grateful for the support we get from the City,” said Agapè Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau.

“It is really all about the people who need help,” said Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church.

Donations were collected by City of Cornwall staff, with the Cornwall Square donating a Christmas sleigh positioned in the food court as another drop-off location.

“The Cornwall Square saw what the City was doing and wanted to help anyway we could,” said Cornwall Square Property Manager Leo Doucet.

Nearly 2,000 pounds of food was collected by City staff with the remaining 352 dropped off at the Cornwall Square location.

