December 8, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 01 min on December 7, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Province investing $2.8M in St. Lawrence College
St. Lawrence College's Cornwall Campus (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has announced a $2,882,800 capital investment in St. Lawrence College to help them catch up on a backlog of deferred maintenance and also to modernize some of the college’s learning resources.

“We are thankful for this investment as it will allow us to continue improving and growing the ways we educate and train career-ready graduates, many of whom stay to work in our communities,” said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO of St. Lawrence College. “We attract students to Eastern Ontario from around the world and our facilities, equipment, and campuses need to be state-of-the-art to reflect and support the quality and practical education we deliver.”

The majority of the funding will be coming from the Facilities Renewal Program (FRP), and will be used for maintenance. Of the total funding, $593,000 will be coming from the College Equipment and Renewal Fund (CERF) and will be used to invest in new instructional equipment and related resources. Some of this money will also be used to help support virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well-maintained facilities and the latest in learning tools and equipment are critical parts of a post-secondary education,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry. “By investing in post-secondary infrastructure, our government is supporting economic recovery, creating jobs and ensuring students obtain the skills they need for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”

