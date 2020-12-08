Worker injured in early morning explosion at Morrisburg plant

December 8, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 22 min on December 8, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
By Nick Seebruch
The Evonik Oil Additives facility just outside of Morrisburg. Screencapture from Google Maps.

MORRISBURG, Ontario – One employee has been injured after an explosion and fire that occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Evonik Oil Additives plant in Morrisburg.

The employee was transported to an area hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Toronto.

The explosion lead to a fire and local emergency services were on-site, and the Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

“Our company cares deeply about our people and their safety, and our first concern right now is with our employee and their family,” said Owen Caves, site manager at Evonik Morrisburg.

Evonik thanked the emergency services for their work and said that they were cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

The Evonik plant is located on Cty. Rd. 2 just east of Morrisburg. According to the company, there are 30 employees that work at the site. The plant produces additives that improve the effectiveness of lubricants such as engine oil.

