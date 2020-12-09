Protect your package

Cornwall, ON – This year, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is presenting the annual “Lock it or Lose it” campaign with a twist, focusing on deterring thefts of mailed packages, in addition to thefts from motor vehicles.

With the current pandemic, many people are using online stores to complete their holiday shopping. Thieves, also referred to as “Porch Pirates”, are using this as an opportunity to steal packages and parcels that are unattended or easily accessible outside of residences.

For this reason, the CPS is asking residents to consider the following when shopping online:

· If possible, make arrangements for the delivery to occur during a specific time when you know you will be home to receive it.

· Make arrangements for a neighbour to receive your package if you know you won’t be home when it is delivered.

· Monitor your tracking number to ensure you are home when the package arrives.

· Request a signature on delivery.

· Arrange for the package to be delivered to pick up destination, rather than left at your doorstep.

· Consider installing lighting and security cameras.

· Select in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible.

· Check if the online store has a pickup locker option available.

The CPS is continuing to also to encourage residents to “lock it or lose it” as part of the traditional campaign and strongly suggests residents lock their vehicles to help prevent a theft from occurring. Here are some additional tips to consider:

· Always roll up your windows, lock the doors and pocket the keys

· Never leave the keys running in the ignition while your vehicle is unattended

· Keep your vehicle registration and insurance documents on you at all times

· Always park in a well-lit area

· If you have a garage, use it

· Remove valuables from plain view

Residents are encouraged to contact (613) 932-2110 to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

The Lock it or Lose it campaign will run for the duration of December. Members of the public can expect to see CPS officers and auxiliary members providing safety tips to residents of Cornwall.