Stand-alone nursing degree at St. Lawrence College one step closer to happening for next year

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) has received several required formal approvals to deliver its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program as a stand-alone program on its three campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall. Starting today, the program can begin accepting applicants with the caveat that the program receives final approval from the Canadian Nursing Organization (CNO).



SLC has received confirmation from the Postsecondary Education Quality Assessment Board (PEQAB) following a site visit and robust quality assurance review. This was a required step in SLC’s long quest to deliver its nursing degree program independent of a university affiliation, announced by the provincial government last February. This announcement gives SLC the independence to continue to offer outstanding nursing education to serve our communities and address the shortages of health care professionals in the region.



SLC received PEQAB approval without conditions, according to President and CEO, Glenn Vollebregt. “This achievement, without conditions, is rare and shows that our curriculum is deemed exceptional, and that our program supports, and services are outstanding. From the high calibre of our faculty and first-class learning facilities, technical training equipment, and clinical simulation labs which are run by professional teams of highly skilled staff, our students are getting the best possible nursing education in our communities.”

PEQAB’s approval for the BScN program is for a period of seven years. The College also offers a wide range of other Health Sciences programs, including Practical Nurse, Medical Laboratory Science, Biotechnology Advanced, and more.

In 2017, as part of the Uncommon Campaign, SLC’s clinical simulations labs were completely modernized and upgraded with state-of-the art technical training equipment for students in these programs, ensuring they receive training on the most advanced equipment possible.

With this approval, the College also is committed to providing academic support to its faculty through research, publications, and professional practice, to remain current in the fields in which they are teaching and to its students by providing forums for feedback about their learning experiences.



“I want to thank and congratulate the entire nursing faculty and their teams, as well as our support staff in our academic offices, our provincial government, and community partners for their tremendous support and assistance bringing nursing degrees to colleges,” Vollebregt said. “It’s been many years of advocacy and I am thrilled by this news; I’m so proud of our college and excited for our students.”