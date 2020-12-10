SD&G OPP fundraise for injured firefighter

December 10, 2020 at 11 h 41 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured are Sgt. Mark Evans, Acting S/Sgt. Holiday and Acting Inspector Hardy of the SD&G OPP.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont firefighter Blake Girard was burned in an industrial accident at his full-time job.

Girard was injured in an explosion and fire at his work at the Evonik Oil Additives plant in Morrisburg on Dec. 4.

“OPP members in The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry are joining together to support Township of South Stormont Fire Fighter Blake, following a workplace incident. A boot drive has begun to collect funds to assist his recovery from severe burns,” reads a statement from the SD&G OPP.

RELATED: Worker injured in early morning explosion at Morrisburg plant

There will be a dropbox at the SD&G OPP Long Sault office where donations can be dropped off. The donations will go to support Girard and his family.

