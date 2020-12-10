Three charged in pharmacy fraud

Cornwall, ON – Sarhan Al-Enezi, Nuridin Faqi, and Ali Khaleel, all 19 years of age and from Ottawa, were arrested on December 8th, 2020 and charged as follows:

Sarhan Al-Enezi:

· Fraud under $5000 x 3

· Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 3 (Percocet pills and cocaine)

Nuridin Faqi:

· Fraud under $5000 x 2

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (Percocet pills)

· Personation with intent

· Obstruct police

· Breach of release order x 4 (for failing to remain in his residence, possessing a cell phone, possessing drugs and possessing drug trafficking equipment)

Ali Khaleel:

· Fraud under $5000 x 2

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (Percocet pills and cocaine)

It is alleged on December 4th, 2020, Sarhan Al-Enezi presented a fraudulent prescription to be filled at a local pharmacy. It is further alleged on December 8th, 2020, the three men conspired to have a fraudulent prescription filled at two local pharmacies. The men were located at one of the pharmacies and were each taken into custody, at which time Nuridin Faqi identified himself as someone else to police. The men were also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and Percocet pills. The men were charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Jeffrey Harris, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on December 8th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on August 27th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 8th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 8th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man took his girlfriend’s phone without her permission and an altercation ensued. Police were contacted and attended their residence. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.