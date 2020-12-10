Weekend forecast: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain

December 10, 2020 at 18 h 12 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Weekend forecast: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Dec. 10, Environment Canada issued a weather statement for Cornwall and SD&G forecasting snow, ice pellets, and a prolonged period of freezing rain over the weekend.

“An approaching system will bring a transition zone of precipitation with it from roughly the Dundalk Highlands east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Along this zone, several hours of freezing rain may be possible, favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines. Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are generally anticipated to be limited to 5 cm or less. A Freezing Rain Warning will be considered as this event draws nearer,” reads the statement from Environment Canada.

According to The Weather Network, snow mixed with rain is expected to begin Saturday morning, Dec. 12, around 7 a.m., precipitation will continue as either rain or freezing rain right through to Sunday night.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SD&G OPP fundraise for injured firefighter
Regional News

SD&G OPP fundraise for injured firefighter

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - South Stormont firefighter Blake Girard was burned in an industrial accident at his full-time job. Girard…

Stand-alone nursing degree at St. Lawrence College one step closer to happening for next year
Education

Stand-alone nursing degree at St. Lawrence College one step closer to happening for next year

CORNWALL, Ontario - St. Lawrence College (SLC) has received several required formal approvals to deliver…