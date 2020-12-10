Weekend forecast: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Dec. 10, Environment Canada issued a weather statement for Cornwall and SD&G forecasting snow, ice pellets, and a prolonged period of freezing rain over the weekend.

“An approaching system will bring a transition zone of precipitation with it from roughly the Dundalk Highlands east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Along this zone, several hours of freezing rain may be possible, favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines. Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are generally anticipated to be limited to 5 cm or less. A Freezing Rain Warning will be considered as this event draws nearer,” reads the statement from Environment Canada.

According to The Weather Network, snow mixed with rain is expected to begin Saturday morning, Dec. 12, around 7 a.m., precipitation will continue as either rain or freezing rain right through to Sunday night.