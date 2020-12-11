Man charged for fire that injured three women

December 11, 2020
Provided by OPP
SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 25, 2020 shortly before 10:00 a.m, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police received a report of severe injuries following a bonfire the previous evening (October 24, 2020). Investigation revealed that three individuals were injured following a fuel source being put onto a bonfire by an adult male at a location on County Road 16, South Dundas Township. The three female victims attended hospital following the incident and were treated for burns to their bodies and face.

On December 3, 2020 SD&G OPP officers made an arrest in relation to the incident.

Warren BALL (aged 26) of North Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with:

–             CC Sec 221 – Criminal negligence cause bodily harm ( three counts)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on January 5, 2021.

