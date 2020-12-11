MP Duncan pushes parliament to end blood ban

December 11, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 19 min on December 11, 2020
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
MP Duncan pushes parliament to end blood ban
MP Eric Duncan speaking in the House of Commons during Question Period on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

OTTAWA, Ontario – During Question Period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government to end the ban on gay and bi-sexual men donating blood.

As it stands now, gay men must wait three months to give blood after a sexual encounter with another man.

Duncan, who is the first openly gay Conservative MP, slammed the government for not lifting the ban as they promised five years ago, especially at a time when the world is experiencing a public health crisis and more blood donations are needed.

“Five years ago and counting, the Prime Minister promised to end the blood band against gay and bi-sexual men,” said Duncan. “All parties are in favour of ending this stigma now, not in months or years. More than ever, safe blood donations are need urgently. The Canadiam Medical Association, and the All Blood is Equal campaign have the science based safe solution that changes the questionnaire to ask about sexual behaviour, not sexual orientation.”

Prime Minister Trudeau shot back, laying blame at the feet of his predecessor, Stephen Harper.

“In 2015 were made a commitment to end the MSM Blood Ban and we are working towards that,” Trudeau said. “We dropped the ban from five years to one year and further dropped it to three months, but we needed to do that based on science. Unfortunately, under the Harper Government, the Blood Services was starved of the research money necessary to do the work and therefore we funded them to do the research necessary do eliminate that blood ban all together, that is our goal, and that is what we are going to do.”

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Opposition pushed Trudeau further, pointing to other countries that have done away with the discriminatory ban.

“The Prime Minister has made this promise several times over the past few years, but like many things, there is never action,” O’Toole said. “There is science and there are several other countries following this procedure and ending these bans now.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Teen charged with cruelty to animals
Local News

Teen charged with cruelty to animals

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 9th, 2020 and charged with cruelty to animals, as well as two counts of breach of release order for…

CPS again warn “freedom” rally organizers
COVID-19 News

CPS again warn “freedom” rally organizers

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10 the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) again warned organizers of so-called…