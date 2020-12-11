Teen charged with cruelty to animals

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 9th, 2020 and charged with cruelty to animals, as well as two counts of breach of release order for contacting and being within 100 metres of a certain person. It is alleged on October 14th, 2020, the youth caused suffering to a cat, belonging to a person he was to have no contact with. An investigation ensued and on December 9th, 2020, the youth was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 9th, 2020 on the strength of three warrants. He was also charged with five counts of breach of release order for failing to reside at a certain residence, failing to notify a change of address to police, contacting his mother, being within 100 metres of her, and attending her residence. It is alleged between October and November, as well as on December 9th, 2020, the man attended his mother’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and charged accordingly. The man was held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 55 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.