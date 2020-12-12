Man threatens doctor

Cornwall, ON – Aaron Brincat, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on December 10th, 2020 and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged on December 10th, 2020, the man made threats to kill a doctor and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 18th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT x 2

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 10th, 2020 and charged with two counts of domestic assault. It is alleged between November and December, the man assaulted his girlfriend and two occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 10th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Krista Grant, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on December 11th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on May 22nd, 2020, the woman conspired with others to commit an assault on a woman known to her. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On December 11th, 2020, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Lisa Sauve, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on December 11th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by her curfew. It is alleged on December 11th, 2020, the woman was observed outside of her residence by police, despite her conditions to abide by a curfew. An investigation ensued and the woman was subsequently taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Chiara Smoke-Thompson, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on December 11th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged in July, she assaulted a woman known to her, as well as breached her conditions by failing to remain in her residence, reside with her surety, live at an approved address and keep the peace. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On December 11th, 2020, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

FAILING TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Normand Paquette, 48, of Cornwall was arrested on December 10th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on October 28th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 10th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 18th, 2021.

FAILING TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Kimberly Laird, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on December 10th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on November 30th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 10th, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 18th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

