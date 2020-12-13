LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water meters . . . who benefits?

Dear editor,

With talk of Cornwall wanting to force water meters on homeowners, and making us pay for the privilege of having them, we have to ask ourselves who benefits. Don’t think for a moment the city wants to force these meters upon us as a way of being nice to us, with the promise of lower rates. The only reason is the city would profit from these meters. Personally, as a person living alone, my rates just might be lower. But most families will incur yet another fee hike. Furthermore, we’ll be scared to use water, with the thought of an increased bill. If the city thinks it’s such a good idea, let it pay for the meters… after all, the city will be the one profiting.

John Kelly

Cornwall, Ontario