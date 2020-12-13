LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water meters . . . who benefits?

December 13, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 53 min on December 12, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News Staff
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water meters . . . who benefits?
Letter to the editor

Dear editor,

With talk of Cornwall wanting to force water meters on homeowners, and making us pay for the privilege of having them, we have to ask ourselves who benefits. Don’t think for a moment the city wants to force these meters upon us as a way of being nice to us, with the promise of lower rates. The only reason is the city would profit from these meters. Personally, as a person living alone, my rates just might be lower. But most families will incur yet another fee hike. Furthermore, we’ll be scared to use water, with the thought of an increased bill. If the city thinks it’s such a good idea, let it pay for the meters… after all, the city will be the one profiting.

John Kelly
Cornwall, Ontario

Share this article

Suggested articles

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans in Canada need to vote
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans in Canada need to vote

Dear Editor, As someone who was very close to getting my US green card right before the 2016 election, I felt relieved to move back…

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cornwall has so far to go
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cornwall has so far to go

On Friday September 4, 2020, I opened my web browser to find two updates from the Cornwall Police Service.  The first, as posted in…

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Traffic circle confusion
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Traffic circle confusion

Dear Editor, I am a visitor to your fine city.  Today I was driving on Brookdale Ave and I am afraid I annoyed a couple local motorists. …