CPS Auxiliary Program collects over 300 this past weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – Members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Auxiliary Program collected 334 toys at the CPS East End Station this past weekend in support of the Children’s Aid Society (CAS).

The toys were being collected in the afternoons of Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13. This is the first year that CPS has held a Toy Drive in support of CAS.

“CPS employees have contributed to the annual CAS Star Campaign for approximately twelve years. This program invites our employees to purchase gifts that are donated to CAS, to ensure all children have a gift to open on Christmas morning,” reads a statement from the CPS.