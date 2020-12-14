Keyes family donates $1 million to WDMH

WINCHESTER, Ontario – Lois and Dale Keyes don’t look at all like Santa and Mrs. Claus. But they’ve just delivered the most wonderful present to Winchester District Memorial Hospital – and the patients we care for.

On December 11th, Lois and Dale visited the WDMH Foundation to present a cheque for one million dollars. This incredible gift will be directed toward the purchase of a new CT Scanner for WDMH.

In a letter to the WDMH Foundation, Lois and Dale shared why they are making this incredible gift: “We are very thankful and feel very blessed to be able to do this for our community at this time in our lives. We have given this a great deal of thought and decided to make Winchester District Memorial Hospital our charity of choice. This not only touches many in our close local community but reaches out a long way. We are so fortunate to have this great facility in our rural community. It is important that everyone understands that special equipment is not supplied by our Provincial Government but is done through fundraising by our very dedicated and capable people here at WDMH.”

Both Lois and Dale have a strong connection to the community. Dale’s family has farmed in the Hulbert area since 1830. And when Lois stands in their backyard, she can still see her childhood home. Their rural roots are deep – and so is their support of health care close to home.

They are also longstanding supporters of the WDMH Foundation. Last year, they served as the Honorary Chairs for Boots & Bling. At the event, they talked about the importance of health care close to home: “We are all very fortunate to have the hospital nearby with all of the great people who work there. And we need to support them.”

At the presentation, Dale recalled his stay at WDMH when he was just seven years old: “I broke my leg and I stayed for a month and a half. I still remember being well cared for by the doctors and nurses – especially Mrs. Malloy. Those memories last.”

“This donation provides an amazing kick-off to our fundraising efforts for the new CT Scanner,” noted Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We are so grateful to Lois and Dale for their incredible support.”

“This milestone gift is incredible. I want to thank Lois and Dale on behalf of our current and future patients,” added Cholly Boland, CEO. “We can’t wait to welcome them back for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new CT Scanner!”

“By giving this donation, help may be available for someone in your family when the need is there,” summed up Lois and Dale. “It could be critical for one’s health. We are very happy to be able to do this and are doing it in the most humble and modest way. God bless.”