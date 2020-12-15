Teen charged with fraud after trying to return store item

Cornwall, ON – Kayl Gasque, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on December 13th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged on November 2nd, 2020, the man attended a Ninth Street business and returned an item that had been used and did not match the associated box. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 13th, 2020, the man was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Flaro, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on December 12th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints on October 26th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 12th, 2020, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on January 19th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Shane O’Connor, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on December 12th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on December 11th, 2020, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 12th, 2020, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 19th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 12th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of probation for contacting his ex-girlfriend and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 12th, 2020, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and an argument ensued. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on December 12th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her ex-boyfriend and attending his residence. It is alleged on December 12th, 2020, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence and an argument ensued. Police were contacted and located the woman in breach of her conditions. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

OBSTRUCT POLICE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Richard Billard, 54, of Cornwall was arrested on December 12th, 2020 and charged with obstruct police officer. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter on December 12th, 2020, the man interfered with the police investigation. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 18th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 13th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on December 12th, the man assaulted her, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 23rd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 117 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.