United Way Celebration Sleigh contest ends this Friday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way’s annual Celebration Sleigh contest ends this Friday, Dec. 18.

This year’s contest began on Nov. 27, and featured weekly draws for $100 gift certificates to Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer.

The final draw will take place on Dec. 18 at noon with one person winning $2500 in prizes, including $1000 cash, gift cards and a Fitbit Versa 2.

“We would like to extend a giant thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal for generously jumping on board as our title sponsor again this year,” said Juliette Labossière, United Way/Centraide Executive Director. “Every raffle ticket sold will help the United Way/Centraide SDG continue to invest in our community, especially now as we are seeing the long-term impact the pandemic will have on Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry in the coming years.”

Tickets are $5 each, or $10 for three. Tickets are available at Baxtrom’s YIG courtesy desk, Canadian Tire and the United Way/Centraide SDG office on Water St.

“Thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal, Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, Canadian Tire and all of our volunteers and ticket purchasers for helping us make this year’s Celebration Sleigh tradition a success even during these challenging times,” – The United Way/Centraide SDG Team

Full details about 2020 Celebration Sleigh: https://unitedwaysdg.com/event/celebration-sleigh2020/