United Way Celebration Sleigh contest ends this Friday

December 15, 2020 at 14 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
United Way Celebration Sleigh contest ends this Friday
The United Way Celebration Sleigh display at Baxtrom's Your Independent Grocer (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way’s annual Celebration Sleigh contest ends this Friday, Dec. 18.

This year’s contest began on Nov. 27, and featured weekly draws for $100 gift certificates to Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer.

The final draw will take place on Dec. 18 at noon with one person winning $2500 in prizes, including $1000 cash, gift cards and a Fitbit Versa 2.

“We would like to extend a giant thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal for generously jumping on board as our title sponsor again this year,” said Juliette Labossière, United Way/Centraide Executive Director. “Every raffle ticket sold will help the United Way/Centraide SDG continue to invest in our community, especially now as we are seeing the long-term impact the pandemic will have on Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry in the coming years.”

Tickets are $5 each, or $10 for three. Tickets are available at Baxtrom’s YIG courtesy desk, Canadian Tire and the United Way/Centraide SDG office on Water St.

“Thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal, Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, Canadian Tire and all of our volunteers and ticket purchasers for helping us make this year’s Celebration Sleigh tradition a success even during these challenging times,” – The United Way/Centraide SDG Team

Full details about 2020 Celebration Sleigh: https://unitedwaysdg.com/event/celebration-sleigh2020/

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Santa is an essential service
Local News

Santa is an essential service

CORNWALL, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday night, Cornwall City Council passed a motion ensuring that Santa Claus will still be able to visit all of the girls and boys…

Teen charged with fraud after trying to return store item
Local News

Teen charged with fraud after trying to return store item

Cornwall, ON – Kayl Gasque, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on December 13th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged…